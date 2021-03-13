BMC gears up as Swachh Sarvekshan 2021 survey teams to arrive in Bhopal this week

Bhopal: The teams for the Swachh Sarvekshan, 2021, will be in Bhopal this week. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all geared up for competing with cities across India.

Although, this year, the civic body was governed by officials as the tenure of the municipal council had ended more than a year ago, Bhopal had scored 5,066.31 marks in the Cleanliness Survey, 2020, and secured 7th rank in the country. The city was ranked as the best among self-sustainable state capitals in the country.

Bhopal also bagged second position in the country in 2018, but had slipped to 19th rank in 2019.

However, this time around, the officials are hopeful that Bhopal will fare well due to the clearance work carried out at landfill sites, nullah channelisation, public awareness campaigns, transfer stations for waste and other such schemes. There have been three extra sewage treatment plants (STPs) with Bhopal this year. STPs are an important component under the water-plus category.

The entire survey will consist of 6,000 marks with over 4,000 cities across the country taking part in it.

Major components

The major components of the survey will be water quality, star ratings, service-level progress and citizens’ feedback

The water quality survey will be of 700 marks, star ratings will be of 1,100 marks and service-level progress, including that of the three quarters of the year, will be of a total of 2,400 marks

The citizens’ feedback will be done with 40 per cent weightage for online feedback and 60 per cent will be done by a team manually

OD-double-plus

The team will come for an open defecation (OD)-double-plus survey in Bhopal this week. Later, the teams will visit for a survey on water quality and the citizens’ feedback. Bhopal has already ensured citizens’ feedback that accounts for 40 per cent of the marks in the category.

‘Hope for a better rank’

KVS Chowdhary, commissioner, BMC, says they have made all the preparations for the coming survey and are hopeful that the city will get a better rank this year.