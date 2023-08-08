BLOs, Sector Officers Play Key Role In Holding Free, Fair Polls: Collector | Representative Pic

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has said the booth-level officers (BLOs) and the sector officers play an important role in conducting free and fair elections.

Asthana made the statement at a polytechnic college where he held a meeting with the sector officers and BLOs.

The mistakes, made by any officer handling election-related issues, will not be spared, Asthana said.

He asked the officials to complete the work assigned by the Election Commission with sincerity.

To complete the work, the BLOs and sector officers should visit the polling booths, the collector said, adding that they should collect all the information about what comes off before the election and during the polling.

There should not be any error in the voters’ list and that all basic facilities like electricity and water should be available in the polling booths, he said.

Besides BLOs and sector officers, sub-divisional magistrate, Tehsilder Bandana and other officials were present at the meeting.