Block Level Officers Duped Ahead Of Assembly Polls, 27 In 1 Month | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Assembly elections just a few months away, cyber fraudsters are now posing as officials of Election Commission and are primarily targeting the Block Level Officers (BLOs). In all, 27 complaints have been registered at Bhopal district cyber crime cell in the past one month wherein the accused posed as an official of Election Commission, senior police officials said.

In a recent case, the BLO of Shyam Nagar named Tarachand Balotiya received a call from an unknown number on August 5. The man on the other side of the phone identified himself as a nodal officer, who sought information about the names of voters from Shyam Nagar.

He then offered honorarium to Balotiya, sought his bank account details and made him download an application, with the help of which he gained access to his cell phone data and banking details.

Soon after this, he siphoned off Rs 40,000 from his bank account and broke all contacts. Balotiya then lodged a complaint at the district cyber crime cell.

Officials maintained that despite spreading awareness regarding installation of third-party applications on the device, people share bank account details. Their negligence is causing a surge in such cases.

Probe On

Assistant commissioner of police (district cyber crime cell) Sujeet Tiwari said had launched a probe into all such cases. He added that the list of all third-party applications, which should not be installed on one’s device has been issued by the cyber cell. “People should not reveal CVV mentioned on the back of their ATM card,” he added.

Letters Sent To Collectors

Additional chief electoral officer Rajesh Kumar Kaul has written a letter to all the collectors who are also the district election officers in the wake of cyber frauds that are targeting BLOs.

According to letters, cyber fraudsters posing as Election Commission officials make BLOs to download AnyDesk application on pretext of accessing details of voting centre under them. But they end up siphoning off money from BLOs’ bank accounts.

Kaul said no such directive has been issued by Election Commission. The BLOs have been advised to bring any such case to the notice of authorities concerned.

Read Also Rajya Sabha MP From Tamil Nadu Writes Letter To JNU On Of Library For Tamil Studies Centre

7-Yr Rigorous Imprisonment To Candidates, Impersonators In Vyapam Scam, Mediator Acquitted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI special court on Friday convicted four persons sentencing them to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for committing fraud in police constable examination conducted by Vyapam in 2013. Judge Niti Raj Singh passed the order.

Representative Image

According to CBI prosecution officer Sushil Kumar Pandey, candidates Krishna Kumar Sharma and Radha Mohan Sharma hired impersonators Manish Sharma alias Manish Katare and Ravi Sharma to appear in examination on their behalf. Both cracked the recruitment examination.

Krishna Kumar Sharma had struck a deal with mediator Adesh Sharma. The 2 candidates and their 2 impersonators were convicted while mediator Adesh Sharma has been acquitted. Case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471, 120-B of IPC.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)