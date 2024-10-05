Blast In Under-Construction Hotel In Jabalpur Leaves One Dead, Seven Injured; Forensic Team Called

Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A blast occurred at a hotel under construction in Jabalpur's Tilwara area, resulting in one death and seven injuries. The incident took place around 4 PM on Saturday at the Welcome Hotel, which was in its final stages of construction.

The blast reportedly took place in the kitchen on the fourth floor of the hotel. Authorities are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police, along with forensic teams, is working to determine whether the blast was accidental or involved any other factors.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Jagriti, while the injured include Bhupendra Kumar, Anil Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Sonam Bawariya, Bhoom Singh, Puneet Saxena, and one unidentified person. All the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As soon as the blast occurred, local residents informed the police. Police along with bomb squad and fire brigades reached the scene promptly. The authorities have started investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.