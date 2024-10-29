Blast In Ordinance Factory: Cryptic Social Media Post Alert Police, Security Agencies | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A week after a blast occurred in Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, a cryptic social media post on the micro blogging platform X has alerted police and security agencies. The post made from the handle, Pakistan Zindabad@lovepakarmies, read, "I speak. It was a pleasure to visit Khamaria Ordnance Factory Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh. Thank you for the hospitality. I have spoken the wisdom is yours."

With the post made on October 22 night containing the video of Ordnance Factory, which was hit by a powerful blast 12 hours before the social media post, the Jabalpur district police and intelligence wing of the state police have started probing the post. Jabalpur ASP Samar Verma said police had taken note of the post and was already working in the matter.

"We're trying to find out the origin of the post, the place or country from where it has been made. Also, our teams are working to figure out relevance and actual meaning of the message in the post. Though it's the Ordnance Factory management only, which is investigating the October 22 explosion, what we know till now is that no external involvement has been found in that incident," ASP Verma added.

According to state police headquarters, there is nothing to suggest anything explicit in the concerned social media post but state police's counter intelligence wing is looking into the matter. On October 22 morning, a powerful explosion had occurred at one of the units of Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, killing two workers identified as Alexander Toppo and Randhir Kumar and injuring more than 12 other workers.