Blast At Harda Factory: Congress Condemns State Govt, Demands Relief For Victims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party has criticised the state government for ruining lives of people by giving permission to run factory in populated areas in the state. They have demanded aid for victims of Harda firecracker factory blast. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the death of several people in the blast that occurred in a firecracker unit in Harda.

He called upon Congress workers to take all possible measures in helping the injured. The Congress chief sought compensation for the houses around the cracker factory damaged in the fire. "The news of death of several people due to a blast in a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, is very painful. More than 100 people are injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May God give them strength in this difficult time," he said in a post on X. "We demand that the state government should provide appropriate compensation for loss of life and property due to fire in nearby houses," he added.

Committee formed Leader of Opposition

Umang Singhar has formed a two-member committee including MLA Ram Kishore Dogne and Abhijeet Shah to investigate the incident. The members will submit report in three days.

‘It is heartbreaking’

State BJP president VD Sharma said, "It is heartbreaking to learn that there were several casualties in the tragedy at Harda firecracker factory. I send the grieving family my sincerest sympathies. We pray to God to grant peace to families of deceased and quick healing for those who were injured."