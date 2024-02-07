Black Tuesday: Who Is Responsible For Deaths? |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Whenever a tragedy occurs, the administration wakes up and opposition sheds tears. The government sets up inquiry committees and comes up with several measures which though are never implemented. Both the government and the opposition blame each other for such tragedies and the matter stops there.

So Harda firecracker factory blast that occurred on Tuesday will also pass into history as happened to Petlawad firecracker factory explosion that claimed 80 lives in 2015. The question is who is responsible for such tragedies?

The answer is – a corrupt system that protects owners of such factories. The administration was acquainted with the fact that the factory was illegally running. Its licence was suspended and it was allowed to make firecrackers only from one floor of the building, but its owners began to use the second floor, too.

It was just happening under the nose of the district administration, but the officials concerned never acted against the owners. It seems a few people were hand in glove with those who were running the organization which virtually turned into a killing ground.

Had the administration checked the factory owners or nipped the unit in the bud, such a tragedy could have been avoided. Despite knowing that such an incident was waiting to happen, the administration kept mum. The reasons are not unknown known to anyone.

Apart from the officials of the district administration, many people’s representatives live in the area where the tragedy occurred. Yet they, too, preferred to keep mum. Those who generally lose their lives in such tragedies are daily- wage earners. Ergo the government or the administration barely bothers about their lives.

All the 11 people who were killed or those who were injured in the Harda tragedy on Tuesday are men on the street. The rich rarely come across such incidents. To avoid such tragedies, the moth-eaten corrupt system should be removed. Else, the incidents like Petlawad and Harda will continue. We will only shed tears.