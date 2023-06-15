BL Santhosh coming to Bhopal today to inspect poll readiness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National organisational general secretary BL Santhosh is arriving at Bhopal on Saturday for a one-day visit.

During his stay in the city, he is set to hold meeting with the office-bearers of the party.

He will also discuss the digital rally to be addressed by Prime Minister on June 27.

He may also discuss issues related to the ensuing election with a few members of the core committee.

The BJP has conducted surveys. Santhosh may discuss the poll preparations on the grounds of the survey reports.

Santhosh recently held a meeting with the core committee members in Indore. He also interacted with the party leaders at Ratapani.

In these meetings, Santhosh discussed poll-related issues with the party leaders. Now, he may discuss the follow-up of those meetings.

CM, party interact with leaders from districts

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is holding talks with leaders of the district core committees, keeping in mind the upcoming polls. On Thursday, he interacted with the party leaders from Mahakaushal region. Chouhan advised the party leaders to sink differences and work for the election. He said the government had lifted ban on transfers of officials in districts. For necessary transfers, the party leaders should talk to the ministers so that the government may not earn a bad name, Chouhan said.

