BJP’s team to give rise to new equation in MP

A new political equation has cropped up in the state after the announcement of the BJP’s national team.

Removal of Uma Bharti and Prabhat Jha from it may spawn resentment among them. Uma is highly influential among the Lodhi community.

The BJP needs Uma for the ensuing by-polls. Both Uma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan jointly addressed meetings in the constituencies where the by-elections will be held.

Exclusion of Uma from the party’s national team may have adverse affect on the party’s state politics.

Apart from that, leaving out Jha may influence the Bihar assembly elections.

Jha, too, has been given responsibility for the upcoming by-elections in the Gwalior-Chambal region. His omission from the national squad may impact the party’s prospects in the by-polls.

The in charge of party’s state unit, Vinay Shahasrabuddhe, has been removed from the post of vice-president. He may be inducted into the Union cabinet.

Shahasrabuddhe may soon be removed as in charge of the party’s state unit.

When the BJP formed government in the state by ousting the Congress from power, Sahasrabuddhe emerged stronger than he was earlier.

His removal may weaken his supporters in the state. Many senior leaders in MP have not been on good terms with Sahasrabuddhe. So they are waiting for his removal.

Lal Singh Arya has been made national president of the party’s Anusuchit Jati Morcha and Om Prakash Dhurve its national secretary. Both are close to Chouhan.

Their inclusion in the national team indicates that Chouhan has still influence over the party’s central leadership.

Likewise, the stature of Kailash Vijayvargiya has again become very high.

As to Vijayvargiya, it was said that, his sway over the party’s national politics has waned because of certain incidents.

His return to an important position like general secretary clearly indicates that he will become more powerful in MP in coming days.