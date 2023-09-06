BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Reacts On Neemuch Stone Pelting Says ‘Congress Has Gone Crazy As Jan Ashirwad Yatra Is Getting Support’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regarding the stone pelting during BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, BJP’s National General secretary Kailash Vijavargiya said ‘Congress has gone crazy because of the support that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting’ on Wednesday while talking to media. Notably, Kailash Vijayvargiya and minister Mohan Yadav were present in the yatra.

He said that there were about 20 to 25 youths who had already collected the stones at one place and then they attacked during the Yatra.

“I was saved because of the security, but our cars have been vandalised”, he added.

Further, he said, “I have asked the officials to take appropriate action."

Notably, the stone pelting incident occurred on the Yatra in the Manasa assembly constituency in Neemuch district on Tuesday. Vehicles were also vandalised in the incident.

HM Narottam Mishra also blamed Congress

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has blamed the Congress for the stone pelting incident on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

"Former CM Kamal Nath had said earlier that stone pelting like Manipur could happen here, he was doing the work of provocation. Former CM and Rajya Sabha MP from Congress Digvijaya Singh had also given the example of Haryana's Nuh, he was trying to provoke," Mishra told reporters on Wednesday.

The seven people on whom the FIR has been registered in connection with the incident are associated with the Congress, he alleged.

BJP chief VD Sharma also blamed the Congress for attack

Earlier, state BJP chief VD Sharma also blamed the Congress for the attack.

"I have received information that stones were pelted on the Yatra by Congress goons from the hills and behind trees. This is not only unfortunate or condemnable but it is also a serious crime," Sharma told the media on Tuesday.

Earlier, the BJP decided to organise five "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in the state in the run-up to the assembly elections later this year in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP said that a total of 10,543 kilometres will be covered in all five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' spread across all 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

