BJP's 15-year rule responsible for farmers' condition in MP: Congress

Over 53 lakh farmers have gone under huge debit in Madhya Pradesh in the last 15 years, Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta claimed on Sunday.

Who is responsible for his, he asked, attacking the BJP.

MLA Kunal Choudhary and Gupta held a press conference to answer the allegations made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on the farmers loan waiver issue.

When the farmers are getting the loan on zero percent from the banks why there are more than 53 lakh farmers burdened by loans, Gupta asked. He claimed that the chief minister is fabricating stories on the Congress loan waiver scheme to hide the failure of BJP's 15 years.

Choudhary showed his bank passbook to media to prove that his loan amount of Rs 1.92 lakh was waived.

He claimed that the Congress government had waived of the loan of 26.95 lakh farmers and alleged that Chouhan and Scindia are misleading the farmers on the loan waiver scheme.