BJP workers should think about honouring Jyotiraditya Scinidia’s men: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP workers should think about honouring those who have crossed over to the party risking their political career, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

He made the above statement at a meeting of party workers from 11 assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held.

At a time when people stick to the posts of Panch and Sarpanch, 22 people resigned from ministry.

Chouhan said Scindia was opposed to corruption in the state. The arrogant Kamal Nath asked Scindia to take to the streets, so he along with his supporters had to quit the cabinet.