BJP workers should think about honouring Jyotiraditya Scinidia’s men: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP workers should think about honouring those who have crossed over to the party risking their political career, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.
He made the above statement at a meeting of party workers from 11 assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held.
At a time when people stick to the posts of Panch and Sarpanch, 22 people resigned from ministry.
Chouhan said Scindia was opposed to corruption in the state. The arrogant Kamal Nath asked Scindia to take to the streets, so he along with his supporters had to quit the cabinet.
Chouhan said after coming to power, Nath began to oppress the BJP workers and the party’s ideology.
False cases were registered against them. The National Security Act was imposed on them and their business houses were dismantled.
Congress toppled 105 governments: VD Sharma
BJP’s state president VD Sharma the Congress was behind toppling governments for 105 times. MP government fell for the 106th time because of Digvijaya Singh, and the credit for it goes to the Congress. The rest of the party leaders are worried about their future. Sharma said even a Panchayat member would not resign on the words of Singh, but six ministers and 16 legislators quit the party and ministerial posts in honour of Scindia.
