BJP Will Win With Unprecedented Mandate In Madhya Pradesh: VD Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As soon as the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates of all poll-bound states on Monday, BJP State President VD Sharma claimed BJP’s “unprecedented” victory in Madhya Pradesh 2023 Election.

Addressing the Press Conference at party Office on Monday, he said that this time election is between those who speaks lie round the clock and those who do what they say. Asserting that BJP declared 79 candidates so far and congress failed to declare even a single name so far, he told that next list of BJP candidates will be declared very shortly.

" This time Diwali will be of Kamal (BJP)," he claimed.

He also told that dynasty system does not work in BJP and no one will get ticket on the tag of being son of a leader. However leader,s son could be a dedicated worker and can carve out niche for himself.

