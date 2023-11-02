BJP Will Misguide People In Name Of Religion: Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath warned the audience that BJP will misguide them in the name of religion, and reminded them that they (Congress) had built India’s biggest Hanuman temple in Chhindwara 14 years back. Nath said this while addressing a public meeting in Khurai, Sagar district, on Thursday.

The ex-CM attacked the BJP government in his address and highlighted the works which would be done by the party if voted to power in the state. Along with promising various development works and schemes for the welfare of women and poor, he said, “It is my wish that the state has an IPL team, and when we form the government in the state, we will form the team.” He attacked the BJP government on the ongoing metro project and said that the Congress government had brought the project, but the BJP was taking its credit. “It doesn’t matter who has a child, the BJP leaders will distribute sweets,” Nath said.

While talking to the media in Bhopal, the ex-CM said, "We have held discussions with almost all the rebels, and I am confident that they will support Congress wholeheartedly. Many of them (among rebellions) will take back their nominations." Reacting to BJP's remark on ‘Jai-Veeru’ politics, Nath said that the BJP should talk about itself and think less about them (Congress). Both Chief Minister Chouhan and other state BJP leaders have tried to run down the 'Jai-Veeru' analogy being used for Nath and Digvijaya Singh, by pointing out that in the film Sholay they were portrayed as thieves.