BJP Will Get Record Victory This Time, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Polls In MP

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ahead of upcoming elections in the state, said on Monday that the election is the biggest festival of democracy and urged people to actively participate in the polling process.

"I thank the Election Commission. The election is the biggest festival of democracy," said Chouhan.

He also urged people to actively participate in the polling process saying that through the polls only, people will choose their next government which will form the future of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also All Eyes On 29 Key Assembly Constituencies In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has always been a state which has held high moral standards so we expect that a similar atmosphere will be maintained by all political parties during the elections, he added.

"Political rivalry has its own place but decorum should be maintained in elections by all the political parties," said Chouhan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Dynamic leadership of PM Modi...'

The MP CM further said, "BJP is all set for elections, we have dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he resides in the heart of Madhya Pradesh and its citizens." We also have guidance from the National Party President JP Nadda and our Home Minster Amit Shah, he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"All party workers are in the field with full dedication and I am certain that BJP will get its record victory this time," said Chouhan.

During the day, the MP CM also came down heavily on the Congress party saying that there is infighting in the Congress.

Taking a dig at Congress, CM Chouhan told ANI, "They (Congress) have not even announced their candidates yet. There is infighting in Congress. Our 79 candidates are on the ground, the rest of them will also be announced. Where is the Congress party's list? Why are they delaying it so much? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)