BJP To Make Poll Atmosphere From Jamboree Maidan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP wants to create an atmosphere in its favour in the state through the party workers’ Mahakumbh to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25. On Thursday, Bhoomi pujan was performed at Jamboree Maidan, the venue of the meeting.

The BJP has launched its election campaign from Jamboree Maindan since 2003. As chief minister of Gujarat in 2013 and as Prime Minister in 2018, Narendra Modi launched party’s electioneering from Jamboree Maidan.

It is for the third time that Modi is going to address the party workers’ Mahakumbh. The party targets for bringing ten lakh workers to the venue. Through this event, the BJP wants to infuse energy into its workers.

The BJP has started the tradition of holding public meetings at Jamboree Maidan. The BJP launched electioneering from this place for the first time in 2003 when it was in opposition.

Therefore, the party launches its campaign from this place before every election. When Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was performing Bhoomi pujan at Jamboree Maidan, he said every worker should plunge into action with full strength.

He also said that every worker should take part in the function to make it successful. President of the party’s state unit VD Sharma claimed ten lakh party workers from 64,000 booths will take part in the Mahakumbh.

