BJP To Get New Madhya Pradesh State's President In December

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The announcement of the names of in-charges and co-in-charges for the organisational elections indicates that the state BJP is all set to elect its new president by December this year. Whether the present president of the state unit VD Sharma is given another chance or a new leader is elected to the post will be decided in December.

Sharma has completed five years’ tenure as state party president. He may be given a national-level responsibility. The names of Hemant Khandelwal, former ministers Arvind Bhadoria and Narottam Mishra are also doing the rounds for the post of the party’ s state president.

There are several women leaders who are vying for it. Khandelwal is an MLA from Betul and wields the RSS support. He is getting the benefits of maintaining a low profile. A few senior leaders of the party are in favour of Bhadoria who has the long experience of working in the party organisation. The name of Mishra is also doing the rounds for the post. According to sources, he has the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from them, some other leaders are also making efforts to join the coveted post. Legislator Rameshwar Sharma is trying to become the state party president. Sharma is sparing no effort to get the support of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.