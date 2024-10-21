 BJP To Get New Madhya Pradesh State's President In December
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP To Get New Madhya Pradesh State's President In December

BJP To Get New Madhya Pradesh State's President In December

Names of Khandelwal, Bhadoria, and Mishra are doing the rounds for the post

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The announcement of the names of in-charges and co-in-charges for the organisational elections indicates that the state BJP is all set to elect its new president by December this year. Whether the present president of the state unit VD Sharma is given another chance or a new leader is elected to the post will be decided in December.

Sharma has completed five years’ tenure as state party president. He may be given a national-level responsibility. The names of Hemant Khandelwal, former ministers Arvind Bhadoria and Narottam Mishra are also doing the rounds for the post of the party’ s state president.

Read Also
PM Modi Inaugurates Rewa Airport: CM Flags Off Rewa-Bhopal Flight, Affordable Air Travel & Cargo...
article-image

There are several women leaders who are vying for it. Khandelwal is an MLA from Betul and wields the RSS support. He is getting the benefits of maintaining a low profile. A few senior leaders of the party are in favour of Bhadoria who has the long experience of working in the party organisation. The name of Mishra is also doing the rounds for the post. According to sources, he has the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from them, some other leaders are also making efforts to join the coveted post. Legislator Rameshwar Sharma is trying to become the state party president. Sharma is sparing no effort to get the support of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

FPJ Shorts
‘Pehle Se Hi Setting Hogi..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Hema Sharma On Vivian Dsena Being Called BB Ka ‘Laadla’ (Exclusive)
‘Pehle Se Hi Setting Hogi..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Hema Sharma On Vivian Dsena Being Called BB Ka ‘Laadla’ (Exclusive)
Mumbai Road Concretisation Phase 2: BMC Faces Delays Due To NOC And Utility Shifts
Mumbai Road Concretisation Phase 2: BMC Faces Delays Due To NOC And Utility Shifts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's Decision To Field Candidates Likely To Weaken MVA's Voter Base In Marathwada
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's Decision To Field Candidates Likely To Weaken MVA's Voter Base In Marathwada
Mumbai: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To June 2025 Due To Delays
Mumbai: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To June 2025 Due To Delays
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 5 Lakh Financial Assistance For Engineer Killed In J&K...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 5 Lakh Financial Assistance For Engineer Killed In J&K...

Bhopal Drug Haul: High-End Apps Came In Handy To Keep Dealings, Talks Under Wraps

Bhopal Drug Haul: High-End Apps Came In Handy To Keep Dealings, Talks Under Wraps

Alliance Has Not Worked In MP, SP To Fight From Budhni

Alliance Has Not Worked In MP, SP To Fight From Budhni

Madhya Pradesh’s Electricity Demand To Hit 33,700 MW In 2033-34

Madhya Pradesh’s Electricity Demand To Hit 33,700 MW In 2033-34

Madhya Pradesh Police Counted Among The Best Forces Of The Country: Governor Mangubhai Patel

Madhya Pradesh Police Counted Among The Best Forces Of The Country: Governor Mangubhai Patel