BJP To Form Next Govt: Party MP From Greater Noida In UP

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union Minister and MP from Greater Noida in UP, Mahesh Sharma, has said the BJP will form the next government in the state.

He made the statement at a meeting of the BJP’s Vidhan abha Sanchalan Samiti. The meeting was held at the party’s district office in Narmadapuram on Thursday.

The BJP is an organisation-based party and he has been entrusted with the responsibility for this district, Sharma said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has done a lot of work, he said.

The BJP is organisationally very strong and it will again form the government in both the state and at the Centre, Sharma said.

District Media in-charge Amit Mahala said preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections were underway with the top leadership.

Sharma is also holding with the committees of Pipariya, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram, and Seoni Malwa.

In the meeting, Sharma gathered information about activities to be carried out in booths.

He said that the party should get 51 per cent of votes and praised the works of the party’s district unit vice-president and Narmadapuram district coordinator Seema Singh, and district president Madhavdas Agrawal.

MLAs Sitasaran Sharma and Thakur Das Nagvanshi, Mahila Morcha president Maya Naroliya and others were also present at the meeting.

Training to be imparted to poll officials

District collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has issued directives for imparting training to polling personnel ahead of the assembly elections.

For the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, the first training session will be held at their designated locations on Friday and Saturday.

Singh directed all polling personnel through a video conferencing to ensure their mandatory presence during training. He instructed all registration and assistant registration officers to be present at the training and ensure the effective conduct of training sessions for the successful execution of the elections.

He also directed all office heads to instruct their subordinate employees to be present during the training.

In the meeting, national master trainer Pankaj Dubey provided detailed training on election-related issues, including notifying absent voters, sending postal ballots to polling booths, election duty certificates, voter declarations, and more.

Budget for co-ops bank for 2022-23 approved

The Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022-23 of the District Cooperative Central Bank Limited, Narmadapuram, was convened on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Collector and Administrator Neeraj Kumar Singh.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer Shivam Mishra, as well as the administrators of the primary cooperative committees and officers and employees of the bank.

In the meeting, the audit for the financial year 2022-23 annual financial statements, approval of the annual budget for the year 2024-25, sanctioning of expenditures exceeding the approved budget for the financial year 2022-23, determining the maximum limit for borrowing for the financial year 2024-25, approving the proposed annual programme for the year 2024-25, reviewing the bank's expenses on net profits as of March 31, 2023, and examining the information regarding members of the Bank's Managing Committee and their family members under Section 49(7) of the Cooperative Act were unanimously approved by the members.

The appointment of a statutory auditor for the examination of the accounts for the financial year 2024-25 and the modification of the name of the District Cooperative Central Bank Limited, Hoshangabad, to District Cooperative Central Bank Limited, Narmadapuram, was also approved in the meeting.

