BJP To Create Atmosphere Through Intellectuals' Meets, Kavi Sammelans

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party plans to create an atmosphere in its favour by organising intellectuals’ conferences and Kavi Sammelans. People of various communities will be invited to the intellectuals’ conferences to be held soon.

Besides the party’s state leaders, its central leaders are being invited to these events. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlat Patel and others will take part in the intellectuals’ conferences in different parts of the state.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda took part in an intellectuals’ conference in July during his stay in Bhopal. In the same way, other leaders of the party will participate in these functions.

An account, comparing the works done by the BJP government with those of the Congress government, will be put up before the intellectuals. Similarly, to woo the common man, the BJP is going to hold Kavi Sammelans in the state through various cultural organisations.

People will be brought to these functions. Besides these two events, the BJP has planned to hold many other functions. The party has decided to opt for several means to reach the common man this time. Therefore, the party’s election management committee is making a blueprint for several programmes to woo voters.