BJP To Celebrate PM’s Birthday As Seva Pakhwada

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to celebrate 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as seva pakhwada, the 15-day period of service to people.

The service fortnight that began from Sunday will continue till October 2. BJP has planned different activities during the fortnight. Under Ayushman Bhava programme, the beneficiaries of different schemes will pray for longevity of PM.

Besides, blood donation, cleanliness drive, mass constant drive will be held. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation camp in every district and party’s medical cell will organise free treatment camps.

On Sunday, national BJP Co Organisation General Secretary Shivprakash inaugurated the photo exhibition on PM at BJP office.

He said that under PM Modi, India was making its presence felt in the world. He recalled Modi government government’s achievements including successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

