BJP Sure Of Winning Both Seats, Congress Pins Its Hopes On Vijaypur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The assembly by-elections in Budhni and Vijaypur are over. Now, the BJP and the Congress are busy working out the chances of their win. The BJP leaders expect that the party will win both the seats. They think the victory margin in Budhni may be reduced. But the party candidate’s victory margin will be high in Vijaypur.

In the assembly election last year, Shivraj Singh Chouhan trounced his rival in Budhni by more than one lakh votes. Nevertheless, the BJP leaders do not expect that the party candidate will repeat the same performance. In terms of political stature, there is a big difference between Chouhan and Ramakant Bhargava, party candidate from Budhni, they said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Gurudwara In Bhopal Extends Greetings On Guru Nanak...

This is the reason why the victory margin may be reduced. When Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat was with the Congress, he won the assembly election from Vijaypur by a margin of 17,000 votes. He is contesting the by-election as BJP candidate.

According to BJP leaders, Rawat may repeat the same performance. On the other hand, the Congress is not sure of its victory in Budhni. Its leaders, however, said the party had fought the election well, and it would reflect on the outcome. The Congress hopes to win the Vijaypur seat.

The Congress leaders said if the party got the votes of the tribal people and those of the other communities it might win. The party is pinning its hopes on the voters’ resentment against Rawat.