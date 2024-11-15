 BJP Sure Of Winning Both Seats, Congress Pins Its Hopes On Vijaypur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP Sure Of Winning Both Seats, Congress Pins Its Hopes On Vijaypur

BJP Sure Of Winning Both Seats, Congress Pins Its Hopes On Vijaypur

According to BJP leaders, Rawat may repeat the same performance. On the other hand, the Congress is not sure of its victory in Budhni.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The assembly by-elections in Budhni and Vijaypur are over. Now, the BJP and the Congress are busy working out the chances of their win. The BJP leaders expect that the party will win both the seats. They think the victory margin in Budhni may be reduced. But the party candidate’s victory margin will be high in Vijaypur.

In the assembly election last year, Shivraj Singh Chouhan trounced his rival in Budhni by more than one lakh votes. Nevertheless, the BJP leaders do not expect that the party candidate will repeat the same performance. In terms of political stature, there is a big difference between Chouhan and Ramakant Bhargava, party candidate from Budhni, they said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Gurudwara In Bhopal Extends Greetings On Guru Nanak...
article-image

This is the reason why the victory margin may be reduced. When Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat was with the Congress, he won the assembly election from Vijaypur by a margin of 17,000 votes. He is contesting the by-election as BJP candidate.

According to BJP leaders, Rawat may repeat the same performance. On the other hand, the Congress is not sure of its victory in Budhni. Its leaders, however, said the party had fought the election well, and it would reflect on the outcome. The Congress hopes to win the Vijaypur seat.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court: Non-Consensual Intercourse With Minor 'Wife' Below 18 Years Constitutes Rape, Upholds 10-Year Sentence
Bombay High Court: Non-Consensual Intercourse With Minor 'Wife' Below 18 Years Constitutes Rape, Upholds 10-Year Sentence
SEBI Imposes ₹7 Lakh Penalty On Winway Research For Failing To Resolve Investor Grievances
SEBI Imposes ₹7 Lakh Penalty On Winway Research For Failing To Resolve Investor Grievances
SEBI Issues Warning To ABB India Over Alleged Insider Trading Violations
SEBI Issues Warning To ABB India Over Alleged Insider Trading Violations
Assam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence
Assam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence

The Congress leaders said if the party got the votes of the tribal people and those of the other communities it might win. The party is pinning its hopes on the voters’ resentment against Rawat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Sure Of Winning Both Seats, Congress Pins Its Hopes On Vijaypur

BJP Sure Of Winning Both Seats, Congress Pins Its Hopes On Vijaypur

Youth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station

Youth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station

21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal

21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal

25-Year-Old Google Bonsai Tree Costs Rs 1.80 Lakh In Bhopal

25-Year-Old Google Bonsai Tree Costs Rs 1.80 Lakh In Bhopal

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivaji Nagar, Bairagarh Gaon,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivaji Nagar, Bairagarh Gaon,...