BJP state president VD Sharma, state minister Ramkhilawan Patel test corona positive

The coronavirus has begun to afflict the politicians one after another in the state. State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), VD Sharma and minister of state Ramkhilawan Patel tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The virus has already hit Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and two other ministers. Additional secretary in Chief Minister’s Office, OP Shrivastava, also tested positive.

Sharma along with Chouhan, cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadauria and party’s organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat had gone to Lucknow to take part in the last rites of former Governor of MP, Lalji Tandon. All of them were on the same plane.

Nevertheless, Sharma tested negative twice. But when Sharma’s swab sample was examined for the third time, he was found positive.

After the virus has affected three important leaders of the party, there is scare among BJP workers across the state.

A large number of party workers met those leaders. Since a large number of party workers met those leaders who had been in touch with the top three politicians of the party, the virus may spread.

Patel himself informed doctors about his illness. Bhagat and other leaders fell ill on Tuesday. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat is also unwell.

As the number of BJP leaders afflicted with the virus has gone up, the party office in the state capital has been declared containment zone. Outsiders’ entry into the party office has been banned.