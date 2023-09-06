BJP Scared Of INDIA Alliance: Iyer | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party is scared of Opposition alliance INDIA. That is why BJP is deliberately changing name of India to Bharat. This was stated by Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer here on Tuesday.

He gave several examples of cultural diversity, faiths, traditions. Attacking One India One Election notion, he said, “When Hitler won elections, he said one Germany and what happened to the country everyone knows.

This is being repeated in India”. Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav demanded that word INDIA should be removed from Constitution and Indian should be called Bharat.

However, Iyer did not react to reporter's question on Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's call for eradication of Sanatana Dharma. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said, “Iyer and I have one thing in common.

We are always quoted wrongly but people later come to know that we were correct.” A function, Shikshak Samman Samaroh, was organised in which a book, Bharat ki Azadi aur Sudharo ki Gatha, was released. Discussion on Idea of India was held in which leaders expressed their views.

