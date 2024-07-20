BJP-RSS Meeting: Nursing Scam Figures In Discussion; Sangh Voices Concern Over Tribal Areas | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several issues figured in the coordination meeting between the state government, BJP organisation and RSS on Saturday. RSS’s Sah-Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar, who is dealing with coordination between the BJP and Sangh, was also present at the meeting. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who came from Jabalpur late in the evening after attending Regional Investors’ Conclave, also attended the meeting.

Along with the outcome of the Lok Sabha election and that of the Amarwada assembly by-election, the by-polls to be held in the coming days also figured in the talks. Bureaucracy’s dominance over the government also came up for discussion. Arun Kumar said those who were associated with the RSS ideology should be given importance.

Those who took part in the meeting voiced concern over the Amarwada by-election outcome and over the lack of work in tribal areas. The RSS officials are working in the tribal areas, but the BJP members and the government are not sincerely working in these places, RSS officials said. The government has been advised to work in the tribal areas.

They also suggested the government to hold ‘Samrasta Sammellan’ with the people of SC category. Nursing scam also came up at the discussion. It was said that such incidents sparked resentment among youths. Feedback on the work being done in the health sector was taken from Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla. BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma gave feedback on the work done by the organisation in the past six months.

Sharma gave feedback on the work being done to induct the new members into the party according to the core agenda of the RSS. The meeting discussed the party’s action plan in the coming days. Arun Kumar advised those who are associated with the government to present a clean image of the government to the people. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal and the office-bearers of the Sangh were also present at the meeting.