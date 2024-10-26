BJP Raises Membership Target To 2 Crore In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central BJP leadership has increased the membership target given to the Madhya Pradesh unit of the party. So far, 1.60 crore members have been enrolled by the BJP in the state against the given target of 1.50 crore. Now, it has to make 2 crore members under the membership drive.

The party now has to add 40 lakh more members to accomplish the target. Every sarpanch, janpad member, district panchayat member, MP, MLA etc will make at least 10 women members. State organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma said during the Sangathan Parv workshop held at the party office on Saturday that Union home minister Amit Shah has asked to make two crore members instead of 1.60 crore.

‘Poor performance in half dozen assembly seats’

Hitanand Sharma said the performance of half a dozen assembly segments, including Ambah, Ater, Khargapur and Pansemal is poor and asked the district office-bearers to improve the situation through hard work. Lakhnadon, Paraswada, Sailana, Bhagwanpura, Lanji and some other assembly constituencies have made 50 per cent less members than the given target and it is a matter of concern.

‘Industries will open at divisional level’

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said a moment is going to come when industries will get opened till division level and jobs are going to get created. Henceforth, MP, MLA, district office-bearers shall prepare the list of unemployed so that they can get jobs.

‘BJP will have MLAs in Bhopal north, central’

BJP state president VD Sharma said the party’s active membership campaign, which started on October 15, will continue till October 31. Indore and Chhindwara have come up with flying colours. In the next assembly election, the BJP will have its MLAs from Bhopal Uttar and Bhopal central assembly seats.