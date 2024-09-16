BJP Organisation Dresses Down Leaders For Issuing Statement Against Each Other

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Internal squabbling has cropped up in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union Minister, minister of state, MP, and some legislators have opened fronts against each other. Wrangling between the legislators and the leaders of the organisation has come out in the open. Taking exception to the internal fighting in the party, all the leaders have been told not to issue any statements. Some of the leaders have been pulled up for issuing statements, going against the party line.

The wrangling between Rewa MP Janardan Mishra and legislator Siddharth Tiwari has gone public. Some BJP legislators have opened a front against Union Minister Veerendra Khatik in Chhatarpur. Bickering between Minister of State Narendra Patel and MP from Narmadapuram Darshan Choudhary is no more hidden to anyone.

Legislator from Pichhore Preetam Lodhi and vice president of the party’s district unit Deepak Mudgal are issuing statements against each other. After Mishra issued a statement against former Speaker Shriniwas Tiwari, the latter’s grandson and BJP legislator Siddharth Tiwari has opened a front against Mishra. Tiwari complained about it to the party’s state unit and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The party organisation has advised both Tiwari and Mishra to avoid issuing statements against each other.

BJP legislator Kamakhya Singh held a press conference and alleged that Khatik had appointed a Congressman as MP’s representative. Legislator Lalita Yadav also supported Singh. On the other hand, Khatik said he would open all the secrets of Singh’s family. Patel got angry because his name was published below the name of MP on an invitation card of a private school. Patel was so angry that he got a notice issued to the school director.

In Pichhore, Lodhi has entered a wrangling with the leaders of the party organisation. Apart from the leaders of these areas, the MPs and MLAs of other places have also locked horns with one another. According to sources, party’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma spoke to the party leaders who have locked horns. They strictly told the party leaders to keep away from issuing any statement publicly.