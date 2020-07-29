BJP MP Pragya Thakur gets threatening phone calls; FIR filed

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has claimed receiving multiple threatening and abusive phone calls leading Kamla Nagar police to file an FIR against unidentified persons and launch a probe, an official said on Wednesday.Police, said that the accused made two calls from different numbers.
Kamla Nagar Police Station in-charge Vijay Sisodia said, "A case has been registered against unidentified persons on Tuesday night for threatening the MP and other top BJP leaders over phone and using abusive language." He said Thakur received these calls from unknown numbers around 6.30 pm on Tuesday.
Sisodia said, "The callers also abused her over the phone. The cyber cell is trying to find out from where these phone calls were made."
"Appropriate action will be taken against the accused on the basis of information received from the cyber cell." Meanwhile, Thakur, talking to reporters on Wednesday, said, "There were many calls yesterday. The phone displayed private and international numbers during these calls. The callers used very abusive language."
The BJP leader claimed the callers not only used abusive language against her, but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Thakur said the callers also abused her for making an appeal to people to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' and for supporting construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
She said, "I have lodged a complaint in this regard at Bhopal's Kamla Nagar Police Station." Thakur said she won't get cowed down by such acts.
"Such threats do not affect me. These are cowards, who are afraid. So they call from unknown numbers," she said.
This is the second time when Pragya has received threats on phone. In October 2019, a Maharashtra-based man was arrested by MP ATS in connection with threats to her. SP (south) Sai Krishna said the caller made two calls to the MP.
On Saturday, Thakur had tweeted, "Let all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5. Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering aarti to Lord Ram at home.” Bhoomi pujan for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5.
