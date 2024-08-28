 BJP May Delay Political Appointments Amid Membership Drive
The state leadership is now mulling over the fact that making political appointments now may have an impact on the membership drive.

Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The political appointments may be stopped during the BJP’s membership drive. There were speculations in the party over political appointments. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma held a meeting over the issue.

A list of political appointments was also about to be released, but, it did not happen, as the BJP’s central leadership pressed its state counterpart into the membership drive. The state leadership is now mulling over the fact that making political appointments now may have an impact on the membership drive. The state leaders sought guidelines from their central counterparts.

A decision will be taken only after receiving the guidelines. According to sources in the BJP, the party’s state unit has agreed to make political appointments. The organisation has given its nod for appointment of a few workers in corporations and boards. On the other hand, Yadav wants to make political appointments after the membership drive.

Yadav recently said that the political appointments would be made on the basis of performance of the party workers in the membership drive. Many leaders of the BJP have been waiting for political appointments since the day the results of the Lok Sabha election were declared. These leaders are in contact with the senior leaders in Delhi and Bhopal for a position in corporations and boards.

