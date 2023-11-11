BJP Manifesto: A Job For Each Household, DBT For Farmers Likely On The Cards

Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is going to release its manifesto six days before the assembly elections. Party’s national president J. P. Nadda will release the manifesto on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior leaders.

The manifesto has been named “Sankalp Patra” which will focus on jobs to woo the youth. The BJP may promise to provide jobs to each member of a family. Chouhan, who has been speaking about providing job to a member of each family, said one and a half lakh jobs would be created every year.

The manifesto also contains the promise to transfer subsidies directly into farmers’ accounts, hike in the amount of money under the Ladli Behna Yojna and inclusion of unmarried girls above 21 years in the scheme.

The Congress released its manifesto on October 17, but the BJP is issuing its manifesto so late for the first time.

Lack of coordination is said to be the reason for issuing BJP’s manifesto so late, though the manifesto committee prepared and handed it over to the party organisation 25 days ago. The delay was said to be because of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav’s late approval.

Read Also MP Election 2023: Bhopal Administration Making People Aware About Voting Via Cartoon Characters

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)