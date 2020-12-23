BJP Madhya Pradesh president in Delhi to get Nadda’s nod for his new team

Bhopal: The new team of the Bharatiya Janata Party may be announced in a day or two. Party’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational secretary Suhas Bhagat have left for Delhi with the list of office-bearers to get the seal of national president JP Nadda.

Once Nadda puts his seal on the list, the party’s new team will be announced in a day or two.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held meeting with Sharma to prepare the list consisting of the names of the new office-holders of the party.

Major changes have been made in the BJP’s new team. Most of the old office-bearers have been replaced by the new entrants.

The responsibilities of some officers have also been changed. There is a proposal that those legislators who could not be made ministers should be kept in the new committee.

Names of Alok Sharma and Shailendra Sharma from Bhopal have been proposed for vice-presidents.

Sharma has kept most of supporters in the team. The new committee contains the signature of Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh.