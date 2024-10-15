BJP Legislators Face Party Rebuke For Clashes With Police Administration: Apologies Tendered, One MLA Breaks Down Before CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP organisation on Monday called the three legislators who opened a front against the state administration. Out of the three legislators, Brij Bihari Pateriya and Pradeep Lariya reached the BJP office, but Pradeep Patel did not go there.

The issue of opening front against the state administration was discussed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party’s state unit president VD Sharma and other leaders of the organisation. The legislators were advised not to cross the party line.

Legislator from Naryawali Pradeep Lariya began to cry before the party’s top leadership for behavior of the police station in-charge. Lariya said that the police station in-charge did not listen to him and that he had requested CM, party’s state unit president, and organisational general secretary and other leaders to remove him.

Lariya further said that the police station in-charge had worked for the Congress candidate during election, but he was not removed. He said that he had raised his voice against the illegal trade of drugs in the area. Lariya was, however, advised to raise any issue only at the party forum.

The party leadership expressed unhappiness at Brij Bihari Pateriya’s offer to resign after a police station in-charge did not file a report. Pateriya said that he had acted in that way only out of agony. He said that he took the action only because the problems of the poor were not heard. Pateriya tendered a written apology before the party leadership.

On the other hand, legislator from Mauganj, Pradeep Patel did not reach the party office. He has also refused security. A recent photograph of Patel bowing down before an additional superintendent of police (ASP) went viral on social media.