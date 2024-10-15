 BJP Legislators Face Party Rebuke For Clashes With Police Administration: Apologies Tendered, One MLA Breaks Down Before CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP Legislators Face Party Rebuke For Clashes With Police Administration: Apologies Tendered, One MLA Breaks Down Before CM

BJP Legislators Face Party Rebuke For Clashes With Police Administration: Apologies Tendered, One MLA Breaks Down Before CM

Legislator from Naryawali Pradeep Lariya began to cry before the party’s top leadership for behavior of the police station in-charge.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP organisation on Monday called the three legislators who opened a front against the state administration. Out of the three legislators, Brij Bihari Pateriya and Pradeep Lariya reached the BJP office, but Pradeep Patel did not go there.

The issue of opening front against the state administration was discussed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party’s state unit president VD Sharma and other leaders of the organisation. The legislators were advised not to cross the party line.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh By-Elections: BJP Likely To Field Ramniwas Rawat From Vijaypur Seat; Budhni Remains...
article-image

Legislator from Naryawali Pradeep Lariya began to cry before the party’s top leadership for behavior of the police station in-charge. Lariya said that the police station in-charge did not listen to him and that he had requested CM, party’s state unit president, and organisational general secretary and other leaders to remove him.

Lariya further said that the police station in-charge had worked for the Congress candidate during election, but he was not removed. He said that he had raised his voice against the illegal trade of drugs in the area. Lariya was, however, advised to raise any issue only at the party forum.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners; Raises Prize Money For Athletes
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners; Raises Prize Money For Athletes
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Man Accused Of Giving Champagne To Son, Boy Clarifies He Was Given 'Sharbat'
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Man Accused Of Giving Champagne To Son, Boy Clarifies He Was Given 'Sharbat'
Maharashtra: CMO, DyCMO Bureaucrats Begin Transfers Amid Government Change Speculation
Maharashtra: CMO, DyCMO Bureaucrats Begin Transfers Amid Government Change Speculation
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’
Read Also
MP Updates: Elderly Couple Found Dead In Indira Sagar Backwaters, Teacher Found Hanging In School
article-image

The party leadership expressed unhappiness at Brij Bihari Pateriya’s offer to resign after a police station in-charge did not file a report. Pateriya said that he had acted in that way only out of agony. He said that he took the action only because the problems of the poor were not heard. Pateriya tendered a written apology before the party leadership.

On the other hand, legislator from Mauganj, Pradeep Patel did not reach the party office. He has also refused security. A recent photograph of Patel bowing down before an additional superintendent of police (ASP) went viral on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over...

ATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over...

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Three Arrested Remanded To Judicial Custody As NCB Investigates...

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Three Arrested Remanded To Judicial Custody As NCB Investigates...

MP Government Allocates ₹500 Crore For Simhastha 2028 Development: 568 Proposals Under Review

MP Government Allocates ₹500 Crore For Simhastha 2028 Development: 568 Proposals Under Review

Shared Responsibility: Centre Has Asked The State Governments To Take Over Child Care Institutions...

Shared Responsibility: Centre Has Asked The State Governments To Take Over Child Care Institutions...

Bhopal: 'Officers Must Be In Field', Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Issues Orders Through Video...

Bhopal: 'Officers Must Be In Field', Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Issues Orders Through Video...