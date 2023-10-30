 BJP Leaders Should Be Unemployed So That Youths Can Get Job: Nath
Monday, October 30, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said BJP leaders should be unemployed so that youths can get employment. The ex-CM made scratching attack on the state government and the leaders of the BJP on various issues during his two public addresses held in Raisen and Kurwai (Vidisha) on Sunday.

He said youths were energetic and they could achieve any target in their life, but the main problem with them, that they are not getting work and jobs. He said, “If Congress is voted to power, the investment will come to the state and youths will get good jobs.”

In Raisen, Nath said that when the Congress was in government, the government waived farm loan worth Rs 410 crore of one lakh farmers. He asked people to vote for future of the state. The polling in the state will take place on November 17.

