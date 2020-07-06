BJP leader Gourishanker Bisen,incharge of seven assembly seats feel let down, dejected because of not receiving ministerial berth

The impact of ministry expansion may be felt in the ensuing by-elections. In trying to provide room to Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists in the ministry, the BJP had to keep off some senior legislators from the cabinet.

Those who have been deprived of ministerial berths were made incharge in the constituencies where by-polls will be held. Such law-makers are feeling let down. Before the ministry expansion, they were enthusiastic about the by-polls, but their passion has ebbed.

The problem with the BJP is that the party can neither change the incharge nor pressure them to work for the party candidates in the by-elections.

Gourishanker Bisen, incharge of Gwalior east constituency, has been deprived of a ministerial berth, despite his best efforts. Before the expansion, Bisen was holding meetings in Gwalior. He, however, returned to his home town in Balaghat after the cabinet expansion. Bisen, however, said that the party is bigger than everything and that he would work for it.

In Anuppur constituency, Rajendra Shukla is incharge, and Sanjay Pathak is the assistant incharge. But both of them have been denied ministerial berths.

Bisahulal Singh who has been inducted into the cabinet will contest from the seat. Both Shukla and Pathak appear indifferent for by-elections.

Rampal Singh is incharge of Sanchi constituency. He, too, has kept out of the cabinet. Singh’s constituency is in Raisen district where Sanchi is located. Singh is considered a pillar in BJP but the results of by-elections will depend on how his supporters work.

Ramesh Mendola is the incharge of Sanwer constituency. His supporters are angry because Mendola was not given a ministerial berth, and they have decided to keep away from the by-elections.

The BJP may suffer in by-elections for not giving a cabinet berth to Mendola. A former legislator Jitu Jirati is also sad because Mendola has been kept out of the ministry.

The incharge of Ambah seat in Morena district, Munna Singh Bhadauria, is unhappy because Arvind Bhadauria has been denied a berth in the cabinet. Both Munna and Arvind are competitors within the BJP.

Incharge of Pohri seat Shartendu Tiwari also expected a place in the ministry because he defeated former leader of opposition Ajay Singh. Tiwari pulled out all the stops to become a minister but his efforts fell through.

BJP’s state unit is holding interactions with angry legislators to pacify them. These leaders have not given any reaction, but their unhappiness may weigh on the former MLAs who have crossed over from Congress to the BJP.