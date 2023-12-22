BJP Killing Democracy: Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday said that BJP ran the Assembly election campaign by projecting Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the main force but when results were declared, Mohan Yadav was made chief minister through a slip system. “BJP is killing democracy,” Patwari added. Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday staged demonstration here against the suspension of Opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for seeking a reply from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 13 on Parliament security breach issue. Protests were held by the party at the district headquarters.

In all, 146 MPs comprising 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha were suspended during the winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards. "It is totally undemocratic. Elected MPs have been suspended from Parliament. What will happen to questions of people of constituencies these MPs represent? This is murder of democracy," Patwari said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 'acche din' (good days) but the country is under huge debt, unemployment is at its peak and the politics of dividing society to gain power is on. People's faith in democracy and EVMs is dwindling," Patwari told reporters at the protest site. The BJP has trampled upon power of public representatives to ask questions in the temple of democracy, he alleged. Arun Yadav said suspension of MPs for raising issues concerning the public was Hitlershahi (dictatorship as personified by Hitler). Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and other Congress leaders were present on the occasion.