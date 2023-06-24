"BJP Is Doing Politics Of Misleading Tribals, Party Thinks Of Exploiting Them": Ex-CM Kamal Nath

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and has said that BJP is doing politics of misleading the tribal and their thinking is to exploit the tribal.

Nath made the remark while addressing the media persons in Mandla district on Saturday.

"BJP is doing politics of misleading the tribal and their (BJP) thinking is to exploit the tribal. For example, why did they (BJP) take 18 years to implement the PESA Act? Scam was also done in the implementation of PESA Act, every scheme for BJP becomes a medium of scam," Nath said.

The statistics of the central government show that Madhya Pradesh is at the top position in atrocities against tribal people in the country, he added.

Nath further attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "The people of Mandla are witness to the false announcements made by CM Chouhan. For example he (Chouhan) had made an announcement about the medical college here but I had approved the medical college when I was the chief minister." "Today, there is no 'Shiv Raj' but a 'Bhrasht Raj' (corrupt rule) in the state. There is corruption right from low level to high level in the state. There is a situation of 'Give money and take work'. Recently, corruption occurred in the construction work of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. Hollow idols were made by the hollow government," Nath alleged, elaborating that 22,000 announcements were incomplete in the last 18 years in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besides, talking about the action taken against the police personnels over the lathi charge incident on Bajrang dal workers in Indore, the congress leader said, "Whatever happened with the police personnel in Indore is very unfortunate. I always say that the police should respect their uniform and we all should respect the police uniform." Reacting to the purported posters of 'wanted corruption Nath' pasted in the state capital, Nath said, "BJP has nothing left to say against me, so they have adopted the gimmick of putting up posters. But the public knows that my 47 years of political journey has been spotless, no one can raise its finger on me." Meanwhile, union minister of state for steel and rural development Faggan Singh Kulaste said, "Kamal Nath should tell what corruption is coming to the fore and bring it into light, we are not stopping it. While making corruption an issue, it is important to prove it, only then it will come in the investigation frame. No action is taken in it until it is certified. If we talk about the corruption of Congress, we can give many examples. There are many such subjects that we can attest to. It is not so, Congress is neck-deep in corruption and therefore Congress does not have the courage to fight against corruption."