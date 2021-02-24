BJP government had to clear trash of 15 months: Former Speaker Sitasaran Sharma

BHOPAL: Former Speaker Sitasaran Sharma said on Wednesday that the state government had to face two major crises after coming to power. It had had to fight corona on the one hand and clear the trash lying in the state for 15 months, on the other, he said. He made the statement in the House on Wednesday when he initiated a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address.

The people have cleared the debris lying for 15 months and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan did the rest. Sharma said that the Congress had stopped the laptop scheme on the pretext of reducing the government’s expenses. Besides, it scrapped the Sambal Yojna launched for the poor. In 2003, there were six medical colleges, but in 15 years, their number shot up to 23, he said.

Sharma said that, according to the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a roadmap for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh had been made.

Sharma further said the Congress government had done only transfers during its 15-month rule. Three collectors were changed in Hoshangabad in a year. Three superintendents of police were transferred.

He said to Kamal Nath he had been happy in Delhi and should not have come to work with these people who would not let him work.