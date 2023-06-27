BJP Does Not Run Party From AC Rooms: Modi

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the tone for the assembly elections in five states this year and for the Lok Sabha election next year.

At a meeting with booth workers in Bhopal on Tuesday, Modi said, “Party’s booth workers are the most important people in the organisation, and many schemes are launched on the grounds of feedback received from them.”

The BJP does not run the organisation sitting in air-conditioned rooms, he said, adding that there are a few political outfits that issue orders from comfort zones. The BJP workers visit every village, he said.

The Prime Minister made the remark giving reply to a question put up by the party workers. He appealed to the party men to get recognition through their services to the people.

To eradicate malnutrition, the party workers should go to Anganwadi centres to celebrate their birthdays, he said. The objective of the party men should be to provide cent percent benefits of government’s welfare schemes to people, he said.

Replying to a question, he said that appeasement policy has ruined the country and that some political parties have followed the path of appeasement for corruption, he said.

The BJP will not follow the path of appeasement which has deprived many communities of prosperity, Modi said. Modi who hailed the party organisation in the state said that MP played an important role in making the BJP such a big party.

MP not mentioned in petrol price

About price rise, the Prime Minister has said petrol sells for Rs 100 a litre in UP, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. He, however, did not mention the name of Madhya Pradesh in connection with petrol price. In MP, petrol sells for Rs 109 a litre.

Loan waiving is fraud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called loan waiver a fraud. The political parties exploit farmers and then bluff them in the name of waiving loans. The Centre is providing urea to farmers in the rates which are less than other countries, he said.

Modi pays attention organisation, too: Nadda

National president of the BJP, JP Nadda, has said the Prime Minister who remains busy with daily work also pays attention to the party. India has become one of the five big economies in the world, Nadda said, adding that the USA is giving due respect to India. Government policies got respect and people across the world regard Modi, Nadda said.

Senators clapped 79 times for PM: Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the American Parliament clapped for the Prime Minister 79 times. Modi has become a mantra for which India is getting respect across the world, he said. (box) VD speaks about party’s work BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma spoke about the work being done by the party at booths and about how booths were digitised.

ST woman Sarpanch from Dindori coordinates Woman

ST Sarpanch from Bastara village Panchayat in Dindori district Sonam Marawi coordinated the Prime Minister’s interaction with booth workers. After the event, all senior BJP leaders congratulated her on her successful coordination.