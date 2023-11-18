 BJP Distributed Money & Liquor To Voters On Poll Eve: Nath
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath acccused the BJP of distributing monney and liquor to voters on the eve of the state assembly elections. "Only police, money and administration are left with the BJP.

They distributed money and liquor the entire day yesterday (Thursday). I have received several videos,” said the PCC chief while talking to media persons here on Friday. BJP created ruckus at the police station located in Indore-1 assembly constituency, said the Congress leader adding that he apprised the officials of the situation.

When inquired about state BJP chief V D Sharma's allegations that Congress was involved in hooliganism, Nath said, "They have nothing left to say.

Do they have any proof for this (Congress hooliganism)?" In the morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra had stated that if any party other than the BJP wins the election, then there will be celebrations in Pakistan.

Commenting on Home minister Narottam Mishra’s remark that if any party other than the BJP wins the election, then there will be celebrations in Pakistan, the PCC chief said that the minister (Mishra) should first see whether he is winning the polls before talking about Pakistan.

The home minister had also said that those who want to serve the nation should vote for the saffron party. The former CM also refused to quote the number of seats Congress would win in the elections saying that voters of Madhya Pradesh would stand by the truth.

article-image

