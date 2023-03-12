BJP booth extension drive from March 14 in Madhya Pradesh

BJP's state president VD Sharma |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma said that party would hold booth extension drive (Booth Vistarak Abhiyan 2.0) from March 14 to March 24. During the 20-day campaign, partymen will reach out to people at booth level. Sharma was speaking to media persons here on Sunday.

“Chief minister, ministers, senior leaders will be present at booths. Around 12,000 booth extension workers (vistarak) will remain present at all the polling booths (Shakti centres) during 10-day campaign.

Under the drive, work of booth committee will be reviewed. Booth voter list page incharge (Panna Pramuk) will be appointed and booth voter list page committees (Panna Samitis) will be formed.

Moreover, WhatsApp group of key voters will be formed at every booth. At each booth, one beneficiary, woman, youth and youths’ incharge will be appointed. One party worker will be given the responsibility of 30 voters and as many as 19 lakh party workers will undertake this responsibility. Panna Samiti will have 33% women members.