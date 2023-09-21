BJP Ashamed Of Saying Shivraj Chouhan Is Their CM Face: Kamal Nath

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has taken a jibe at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is feeling ashamed of saying that Chouhan is their CM face.

Nath made the remark while speaking to media persons in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday.

"Today, BJP is feeling ashamed of saying that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is their Chief Minister face for the upcoming assembly polls slated later this year. Many heavyweight central leaders came here but none has said Chouhan is their CM face," Nath said.

Today, every section of Madhya Pradesh is in trouble. CM Chouhan's machine of lies is running at double speed but the people of the state have now recognized his reality, he added.

The congress leader said, "Now, BJP has four faces Banawati (Fake) BJP, Milawati (Adulterated) BJP, Dikhawati (Showoff) BJP and Sajawati (Decorative) BJP. The BJP has made Madhya Pradesh as the capital of scams in the entire country. Every day a new scam is coming to light. Every person in the state is either a victim or witness to corruption. A system of corruption has been created right from Panchayat till the top level."

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also took a jibe at the BJP and claimed that BJP's DNA was anti-labour and anti-farmer.

"CM Chouhan and BJP have eclipsed the fertile land of Patan and the sacred land of the entire Mahakaushal. BJP's DNA is anti-labor and anti-farmer. We welcome the installation of the 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya. Today, Shankaracharya is the centre of faith for all of us, but I wish it would have been better if Shivraj Singh Chauhan ji had assimilated the life and teachings of Shankaracharya ji," Surjewala said.

Nearly one crore unemployed youth of the state are also the form of Adi Shankaracharya who today wants employment in their hands, he added. '

