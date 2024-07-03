Bizzare! Morena Man Possesses Hobby Of Collecting Trash; Municipal Officials Clean House After Daughter, Neighbour Complain Of Foul Smell (WATCH)

Bizzare! Morena Man Possess Hobby Of Collecting Trash; Municipal Officials Clean House After Daughter & Neighbour Complain Of Foul Smell (WATCH) | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): People tend to possess artistic and creative hobbies like singing, dancing, painting, sports and so on.

However, in a quite bizarre incident, a man in Morena was found with a hobby of collecting garbage!

According to information, a cloth merchant Yogesh Gupta, a resident of Sadar Bazar in Morena, has an unusual habit of collecting garbage at his house which is a three storey building. Over a certain period of time, he had accumulated so much trash that it caused discomfort to his family and nearby residents due to the foul smell. Also, 2 rooms of his house were stuffed with all the collected garbage.

Almost 2 trolley of garbage removed

The issue came to the fore when Gupta's daughter lodged a complaint with the local councillor of Ward 23. Following this, municipal officials intervened, leading to a dramatic scene as they began clearing out the massive heap of garbage from Gupta's residence.

Due to the presence of tons of trash, a JCB machine had to be brought to clear the house and the locality. As per sources, around 2 trollies of trash were collected and removed from Yogesh Gupta’s house.

Accumulated 12 tons of trash previously

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Gupta's peculiar hobby has made headlines. Previously, he had accumulated 12 trolleys of garbage including lemon peels, which garnered attention across the state. Despite the chaos caused, Gupta has not ever disclosed why he stores garbage at home.

Local residents and authorities are perplexed by Gupta's behaviour, wondering about his motives behind collecting such large quantities of trash.