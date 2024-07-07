BIZZARE | Educated Elderly Woman Lodges Complaint Against Tantrik & ‘Ghosts’ In Jabalpur; Demands FIR, Action Against Them | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre complaint, an elderly woman in Jabalpur demanded police to register an FIR against ‘ghosts.’ She also alleged that a Tantrik who is in prison is tormenting her due to which she has been distressed.

The matter came to light on Sunday, when a well-educated woman approached Sanjeevani Nagar police station in Jabalpur and said, “A Tantrik named ‘Baap Dada’ is troubling her with supernatural harassment, i.e., with the help of ghosts.” She continued to say, “The two ghosts, one male and the other female, make noises outside and inside her home, causing her considerable anguish.”

According to information, after being fed-up, the woman decided to file a formal complaint at the police station. She emphasised that only the police can help her rid herself of these spirits.

Elderly woman submits a written complaint

The Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge Anjali Udainiya confirmed receiving a written complaint from the 60-year-old woman regarding the alleged supernatural harassment. Despite attempts by the police to reassure and counsel her, the woman remained insistent on pursuing legal action against the Tantrik locked up in the prison.

Woman warns to return in case the harassment prevails

The station in-charge explained that they have urged the woman to reconsider her stance after explaining the situation to her, but she remained adamant in her demand for an FIR against the Tantrik and the ghosts. The police have assured her that they will take appropriate action based on her complaint on which she warned that if the harassment prevails, she will return with her complaint

The police also informed that the woman prefers to remain anonymous, possibly indicating some sort of connection with the Tantrik causing her distress. They remain open to further involvement if the harassment continues.