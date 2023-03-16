Bishop PC Singh case: ED conducts searches 11 locations including CNI office

PC Singh | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Wednesday conducted raids at 11 locations across India, including Nagpur office of Church of North India. The raids follow EOW raid carried out at the house of Bishop of Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese PC Singh on September 8, 2022. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had found huge amount of cash and luxury items, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The action was taken on a complaint.

In September 2022, Singh was detained at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra for questioning after an offence was registered against him. Madhya Pradesh police at the time had recovered around Rs 1.6 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from the bishop's residence in Jabalpur.

The ED investigation showed that Rs 2.7 crore collected as students' fees by the society's various institutions from 2004-05 and 2011-12 was allegedly transferred to religious institutions, misused and spent by the bishop for personal needs. A part of the money was also transferred to CNI's Nagpur office, ED Officials said.

Allegation has been levelled by UCNI Church Union Founder Mission Trustees that the bishop misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. A letter was sent to Prime Minister for CBI inquiry into the matter.

After the EOW raid, the I-T officials also conducted the search and asked family to present details of their income and source of cash and jewellery. The cash of Rs 1.65 crore and the jewellery worth more than Rs 82 lakh have been deposited at income tax department, which was seized by the EOW officials during the raid.

The office of CNI, a Protestant denomination, located in the Sadar area in Jabalpur is being searched, an official said.