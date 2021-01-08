Bird flu: MP Govt keeps watch on 21 districts

BHOPAL: After outbreak of bird flu (avian influenza) in nine districts, a panic like situation prevailed in 21 sorrounding districts following death of more crows. Meanwhile, 293 samples have been sent for lab testing and result is awaited. After deaths of 885 crows and nine herons in these 21 districts, they are under scanner. The animal husbandry department is monitoring these districts with clear guideline to the district administrations regarding poultry market and farms.

The nine districts where crows and other birds were found bird flu positive are Indore, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Khargone, Dewas, Guna, Ujjain and Khandwa. Other surround districts are in the danger zone. As per the guidelines, instructions have already been given to shut chicken shops within periphery of infected shops. An area of 10 kms is under surveillance. Poultry business has been temporarily banned for 7 days in Indore district. Deputy Director (animal husbandry) Dr Pramod Sharma said that after the collector order, the ban has been imposed on chicken trade in entire district as preventive measures in Indore district.

Dr RK Rokde, director Animal husbandry, said, “Situation is well under control and no other case of bird flu case came into knowledge from other districts. But fearing spread of disease to other districts, we are having consistently vigil on the situation and even instructed the district administration to watch on poultries.”