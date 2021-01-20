Bird flu: 3,890 crows, wild birds fall prey to virus in 32 districts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Bird flu has claimed the lives of around 3,890 crows and wild birds in the state. Overall, the virus has spread to 61 per cent of the districts in the state. As many as 453 samples from various districts have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for examination. Bird flu control measures and surveillance are going on in the affected districts.

Bird flu is fast becoming a new problem in Madhya Pradesh, posing a major threat not only to the birds but the poultry business as well. It has been confirmed in crows and other wild birds in 32 out of the 52 state districts, while the infection has been reportedly found in poultry products in three districts.

Animal Husbandry department has instructed the districts unaffected by bird flu to increase vigilance. The death of crows has led to the outbreak of bird flu which has now spread to 32 districts, including the poultry business in three districts.

The bird flu affected districts are Indore, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Datia, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Mandla, Sagar, Dhar, Satna , Panna, Balaghat, Sheopur, Chhatarpur and Raisen. The culling of chickens infected with the virus in poultry markets in Jhabua, Harda and Mandsaur has been done according to the advisory issued by the Centre.