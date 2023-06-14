'Biparjoy' Induces Heatwave in Madhya Pradesh, Weather Likely To Remain Unchanged Till June 16

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing the impact of scorching heat due to the 'Biparjoy' storm in the Arabian Sea and the prevailing hot weather in Rajasthan. This effect is expected to persist for the next three days, namely June 14th, 15th, and 16th.

Regarding Bhopal, on June 14th, there may be intervals of sunshine and sporadic light rain. Clouds may also appear on June 15th, but on June 16th and 17th, intense heat is expected. Subsequently, the rainfall phase will commence.

However, relief from the heat is anticipated in the state starting from June 17th as the weather is set to change. During the next three days, there is a possibility of light rainfall in some parts of the state, facilitated by localized systems. Monsoon is predicted to enter the state only after June 20th.

Senior meteorologist H.S. Pandey explained that the storm has absorbed all the moisture, resulting in clear skies and direct sunlight. This, in turn, intensifies the heat.

Additionally, Rajasthan's hot weather is causing the warm winds in MP, with greater impact observed in the districts bordering Rajasthan.

Chhatarpur district, including Khajuraho and Naugaon, will experience conditions similar to a heatwave on Wednesday. The current temperature here is the highest in the state, and the next three days are likely to bring even more intense heat.

MP will witness a change in weather. The hot winds will give way to cooler breezes, providing some respite from the heat.

According to Pandey, some cities in the state will experience thunderstorms and lightning situations in the afternoon. Mild rainfall occurred in Sagar, Damoh, Seoni, and Gwalior on Tuesday, courtesy of localized systems. On Wednesday, there may be light showers in certain areas as well.

Warm Nights :

On Tuesday night, the temperature in Nautanwa reached as high as 31.5 degrees Celsius. Reeva-Tikamgarh recorded a minimum temperature of 31.0 degrees, while Umaria 30.8 degrees. More than half of the state has a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius or higher. Khajuraho experienced the highest temperature during the day, reaching 45.2 degrees Celsius. Gwalior, Damoh, Satna, Sagar, Naugaon, and Shivpuri had temperatures exceeding 43 degrees. Bhopal reached 41.4 degrees, while Jabalpur also remained hot.

A total of 22 cities in the state witnessed temperatures ranging from 40 to 45.2 degrees Celsius. Additionally, some cities received light rainfall, including Sagar, Damoh, Seoni, and Gwalior.