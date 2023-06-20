'Biparjoy' Delays Monsoon Arrival In MP; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Gwalior-Chambal

FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyclone 'Biparjoy' delayed the Monsoon arrival in Madhya Pradesh. The cyclone's active presence after reaching Kerala and Karnataka caused the monsoon to stall in one place.

Consequently, Madhya Pradesh has experienced a delay of 7 to 8 days in the onset of monsoon. It is anticipated that the monsoon may enter the state between June 23 and 24.

Bhopal is expected to experience a shift in weather conditions. Heavy showers are likely on June 20 and 21, followed by light rainfall on June 22. Thunderstorms with lightning are anticipated on June 23.

Due to the influence of the cyclone, the Gwalior-Chambal region in MP is expected to witness heavy rainfall. The weather department has issued alerts for Gwalior, Shivpuri, and eight other districts, forecasting rainfall exceeding 4 inches within 24 hours.

Regions adjacent to Rajasthan such as Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Rajgarh will also experience adverse weather conditions. Bhopal may witness intense daytime showers, while Indore and Jabalpur-Ujjain regions may encounter gusty winds.

Senior meteriologist HS Pandey emphasized the significant impact of the cyclone in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Gwalior, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Morena, and Shyopurkalan from June 19 to 21. Vidisha and Raisen may also witness heavy rain on June 21.

Regions such as Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Narmadapuram, Dhar, and Betul may witness rainfall.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies will prevail in Harda, Burhanpur, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, and Indore with increased wind speed, possibly exceeding 50 kilometers per hour in some districts.