 'Biparjoy' Delays Monsoon Arrival In MP; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Gwalior-Chambal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Biparjoy' Delays Monsoon Arrival In MP; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Gwalior-Chambal

'Biparjoy' Delays Monsoon Arrival In MP; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Gwalior-Chambal

Bhopal may witness intense daytime showers, while Indore and Jabalpur-Ujjain regions may encounter gusty winds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyclone 'Biparjoy' delayed the Monsoon arrival in Madhya Pradesh. The cyclone's active presence after reaching Kerala and Karnataka caused the monsoon to stall in one place.

Consequently, Madhya Pradesh has experienced a delay of 7 to 8 days in the onset of monsoon. It is anticipated that the monsoon may enter the state between June 23 and 24.

Bhopal is expected to experience a shift in weather conditions. Heavy showers are likely on June 20 and 21, followed by light rainfall on June 22. Thunderstorms with lightning are anticipated on June 23.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rain Spell Turns Weather Pleasant; Max Temperature Drops
article-image

Due to the influence of the cyclone, the Gwalior-Chambal region in MP is expected to witness heavy rainfall. The weather department has issued alerts for Gwalior, Shivpuri, and eight other districts, forecasting rainfall exceeding 4 inches within 24 hours.

Regions adjacent to Rajasthan such as Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Rajgarh will also experience adverse weather conditions. Bhopal may witness intense daytime showers, while Indore and Jabalpur-Ujjain regions may encounter gusty winds.

Senior meteriologist HS Pandey emphasized the significant impact of the cyclone in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Gwalior, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Morena, and Shyopurkalan from June 19 to 21. Vidisha and Raisen may also witness heavy rain on June 21.

Read Also
Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Damage 300 Electric Poles In Gujarat's Morbi, 45...
article-image

Regions such as Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Narmadapuram, Dhar, and Betul may witness rainfall.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies will prevail in Harda, Burhanpur, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, and Indore with increased wind speed, possibly exceeding 50 kilometers per hour in some districts.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Woman Killed In Bear Attack In Umaria District

MP: Woman Killed In Bear Attack In Umaria District

Bhopal: 3 Killed, Over 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck

Bhopal: 3 Killed, Over 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck

Bhopal: Ajaz Khan Is BJP Minority Morcha Chief

Bhopal: Ajaz Khan Is BJP Minority Morcha Chief

Bhopalites Opt For Yoga, Give Up Medicines

Bhopalites Opt For Yoga, Give Up Medicines

Bhopal: Poll Bugle Sounded, ADG Yogesh Deshmukh To Keep Check On Candidates’ Expenses

Bhopal: Poll Bugle Sounded, ADG Yogesh Deshmukh To Keep Check On Candidates’ Expenses