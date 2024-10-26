 Bina's Nirmala Sapre Is Associated With Which Party?
She takes part in BJP meeting, but said in the assembly that she was a Congress member

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Bina (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Bina, Nirmala Sapre, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress, during the Lok Sabha election is in a dilemma over whether to remain with the ruling party or with the opposition.

Sapre took part in a workshop organised by the BJP on Saturday. She gave it in black and white that she was not a member of the BJP. In the House, she said that she was a member of the Congress. In an interaction with journalists at the BJP office, Sapre said that she had yet to take the BJP membership.

Asnani Builders Director, Accomplices Booked For Land Fraud Case In Bhopal
Nevertheless, during the Lok Sabha election, she declared on the stage in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that she would join the BJP. Sapre said that she would take a decision keeping in mind the welfare of Bina, because the public had elected her. Being a public representative, she will always honour the people’s wishes, Sapre said, adding that there will soon be a piece of good news.

After joining the BJP, she demanded the government to make Bina a separate district. The issue of making Bina a district has stuck in the Madhya Pradesh Administrative Unit Reorganisation Commission. Interestingly, neither Sapre is calling herself a member of the BJP member nor is the Congress expelling her from the party.

If the Congress does not expel her from the party, her House membership will remain safe.

