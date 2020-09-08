Bikau Nahi, Tikau Chahiye: Slogan war between Congress, BJP gains heat in MP

The Congress party’s slogan, ‘Bikau Nahi, Tikau Chahiye’, will play a crucial role in the ensuing by elections. A poster of slogan was put up outside the MP Pradesh Congress Committee office on Tuesday.

In coming days, the war of slogans will pick up as by-polls are to be held on 27 assembly constituencies of the state. In 2018 assembly elections, the BJP had launched the slogan, ‘Maaf Karo Maharaj’, against the then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. It was the most talked about slogan during 2018 elections, which is now being used by Congressmen against BJP leader Scindia.

The 2018 election campaign started by BJP with a tag line, 'Maaf Karo Maharaj', a direct attack on election management chief of Congress and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, had made the Congress jittery. The Congress party had found it difficult to answer this attack. Actually, the BJP had tried to project Scindia as a symbol of royalty and feudalism while chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was projected as being from the humble background - a son of a farmer. That was the reason that BJP's entire campaign was hovered around, 'Maaf Karo Maharaj, Hamara Neta Shivraj (Forgive us the king, Our leader is Shivraj).

But now the situation has changed. Scindia and the other 27 Congress MLAs are the targets of Congress party. Its posters carry slogans like - ‘Bikau Nahi, Tikau Chahiye’, ‘Maaf Karo Gaddar’. The Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said the poster was prepared by Gwalior Chambal region party workers. He said resentment against former Congress MLAs and Scindia has deepened.