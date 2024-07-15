Bihar Youth Caught Taking Exam On Behalf Of Younger Brother In Madhya Pradesh

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was caught taking an exam on behalf of his younger brother in Morena's Government school on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred at the Government Excellence Higher Secondary School Number 1, which is one of the exam centers for the exam of DL.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education).

The second paper of the DL.Ed second-year exams was going on when the fake candidate was caught in room number 12.

Supervisor Munendra Singh Tomar was monitoring the exam when he became suspicious of a candidate with roll number 44110301.

Upon checking, it was found that the real candidate, Sunil Kumar Mandal, was not present. And, his older brother, Baijnath Kumar Mandal, was taking the exam in his place.

Baijnath Kumar Mandal, from Ward 4, Kariyapati, Supaul, Bihar, had already taken the first paper on Friday.

When questioned by the supervisors, Baijnath admitted that he was taking the exam on behalf of his brother. The supervisors immediately informed the Kotwali police station.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the exam center, arrested Baijnath Kumar Mandal, and registered a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Examination Act. The exam copy and paper were seized for investigation.